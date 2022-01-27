Polkalokr Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $249,856.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $249,856.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.06518355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.16 or 0.99829482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

