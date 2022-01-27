Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,093.00

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,093 ($14.75) and last traded at GBX 1,094.50 ($14.77), with a volume of 2976454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,156 ($15.60).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.91) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,282.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,388.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

