Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $979.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $937.19 million to $1.06 billion. Pool posted sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL opened at $451.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

