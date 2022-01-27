Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Popular worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

