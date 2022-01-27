Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.31. 16,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. Popular has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

