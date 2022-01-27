Portion Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $3.34 million and $13,162.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.