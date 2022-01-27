Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Post worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.79 and a 52-week high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

