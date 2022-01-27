Post (POST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Post to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POST opened at $105.95 on Thursday. Post has a 1 year low of $91.79 and a 1 year high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Post stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

