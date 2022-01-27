Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $10.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $39.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

PSTL opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $21.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a PE ratio of 154.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

