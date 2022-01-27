Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSTVY stock remained flat at $$17.00 on Thursday. 291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

