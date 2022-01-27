PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0066

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $632.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.63 or 0.06498953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00288580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.80 or 0.00779442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00065670 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00389355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00239838 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,282,765 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

