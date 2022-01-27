Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Up 4,800.0% in January

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MOTNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,879. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

