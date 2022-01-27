PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of PPG Industries worth $593,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

