Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PRDSY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Prada has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRDSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

