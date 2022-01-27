Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.56

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 24915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $527.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 307,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,153,728.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Precigen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

