Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

