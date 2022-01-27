Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of Premier Financial stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 236,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.