Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PFODF stock remained flat at $$1.47 on Thursday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.
About Premier Foods
