Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PFODF stock remained flat at $$1.47 on Thursday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.