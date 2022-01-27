Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 4,982 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.42. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

