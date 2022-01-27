PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 107,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

