PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 107,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
