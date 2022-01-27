Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Update

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PV. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

