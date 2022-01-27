Primecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.07 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.07 million and $941.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,386,649 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

