Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $860.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,376,215 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

