Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Primerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

PRI opened at $149.07 on Thursday. Primerica has a one year low of $130.70 and a one year high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

