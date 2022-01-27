Primerica (PRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Primerica (NYSE: PRI) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2022 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2022 – Primerica is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Primerica is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.81. 163,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.41 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,381,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

