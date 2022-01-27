Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,493,120 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.13% of Primoris Services worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

