Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,406 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

NYSE SCCO opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

