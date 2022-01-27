Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Inogen worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inogen by 1,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Inogen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $666.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

