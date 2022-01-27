Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,508 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15,500.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.84 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

