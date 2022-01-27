Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Benchmark Electronics worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,175,000 after purchasing an additional 721,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 294,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

