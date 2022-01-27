Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Camping World worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Camping World by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWH opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

