Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,692 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,616,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 541,250 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 467,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 422,222 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,466.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

