Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 478,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Alphatec worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 25.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 198,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $989.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

