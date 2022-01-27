Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Andersons worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Andersons by 104,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Andersons by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,796 shares of company stock worth $5,525,087. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $40.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

