Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.19 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,151 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.