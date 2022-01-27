Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of ADTRAN worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.81 on Thursday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $915.67 million, a P/E ratio of 470.25 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

