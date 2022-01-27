Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of FOX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.