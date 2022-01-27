Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

