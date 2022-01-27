Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

