Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

