Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,929 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

