Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,692 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.