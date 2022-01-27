Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,271 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of National Vision worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $4,433,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period.
Shares of EYE stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $65.92.
National Vision announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
