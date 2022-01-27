Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,271 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of National Vision worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $4,433,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

