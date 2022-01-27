Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 73,835 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,773.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 146,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 64.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $9.30 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $834.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

