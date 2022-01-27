Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of CEVA worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 151.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $35.05 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $805.24 million, a PE ratio of -269.62, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

