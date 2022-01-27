Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.01.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

