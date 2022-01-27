Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,564 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Aaron’s worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Aaron’s by 111,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.37 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Article: Stock Split

