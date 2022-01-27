Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,070 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of eHealth worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eHealth by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of -0.11. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

