Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,061 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 593,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,055,000 after buying an additional 95,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average of $171.15. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $142.12 and a 52-week high of $257.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

