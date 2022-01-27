Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,612 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 100,379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $989.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

